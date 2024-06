IANS

The Wockhardt Hospital situated in Mira Road received a bomb threat through an email on Monday, said police.

Mumbai: After receiving news of a bomb at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, the Naya Nagar police have barricaded the area around the hospital, restricting public movement. The police have called in the bomb squad and dog squad to investigate the bomb pic.twitter.com/96arzPrleP — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2024

As per reports, soon after receiving the threat of a bomb inside the hospital, Naya Nagar police barricaded the area to stop the movement of people.

Currently, the bomb squad and dog squad are at the premises of the hospital to conduct a thorough search.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)