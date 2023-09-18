Mumbai: New Special Menus To Try Out This Festive Weekend With Your Loved Ones

Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, and this marks the beginning of a vibrant festive month. Festivals are a time to enjoy yourself with your friends and family. The festivals also mean a time to forget your regular monotonous life, dieting and gorge on some tasty, lip-smacking food.

To cater to this need, several restaurants in the city have launched new special menus. From local to global food, these popular restaurants ahave curated something for all.

Here's a list of restaurants with special menus that you must try this festive month.

Kebab Korner's Thali Extravaganza!

Get ready to embark on a culinary odyssey with Kebab Korner's upcoming Swaad Maharashtracha Food Festival, running from September 16 to 19. The menu that mirrors the state's diverse cultural tapestry includes traditional drinks like Sol Kadi & Piyush, Kothimbir Wadi, Chicken Sukha, Kurkuri Bombil, Bharleli Wangi, Kaju Chi Bhaji, Aloo Cha Fatfata, Padwal Fry and more. The meal also include Masala Puri, Bajri Bhakar, accompanied by aromatic dals like Pitla Dal and Teekhat Varan.

When: 21st- 30th September

Where: Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive

Time: 12pm - 3pm

Price: Veg: 1600+ Taxes, Non Veg: 2000+ Taxes

Episode One, Powai

Episode One's new menu showcases diverse cuisines, from Indian spices to Turkish, Continental, Thai, and Asian flavors, creating a harmonious fusion of taste and culture. You can savour the eclectic array of options, including prawn toast, cheetos sliders, four cheese pizza, N.R.I. chicken makhani, sushi, salads, the ever-comforting Indian curries and COCKTAILS ON TAP.

Price Details: INR 1,600 for 2

Time: 12pm- 1:30am

Cafe Panama

Café Panama in Lower Parel's new menu features delectable additions from Latin American cuisine along with innovative cocktails. For a taste of the new offerings, explore dishes like the Pork Belly, Penne Gochujang, Loaded Totopos, Hickory-smoked Jerk Chicken, Gambas Pil Pil and Guacamole Tableside. You can also try inventive cocktails that complement the new menu. Alongside their curated Latin wine selection, Tequila and Mezcal-based cocktails like Don Pablo, Maracuya, and Coco Jengi offer a diverse range of flavors.

Cafe 49, Juhu

Cafe 49 in Juhu's new menu presents a wide range of dishes, from Soups to Sharing meals, designed to excite your taste buds and satisfy every culinary craving. Highlighted must-tries from the new selection include the Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Croquettes, Harissa Tofu Popcorn, and Spinach Cheese Cigars. The cafe also offers an array of delectable salads and bowls. Noteworthy choices encompass the Avocado and Quinoa Salad, a refreshing blend of nourishing elements, and the Mexican Layered Bowl, brimming with lively tastes and zesty spices.

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Ritual Daily Coffee

Ritual Daily Coffee in Pali Hill, Bandra, is celebrating its first anniversary with an enticing new menu of creamy lattes and coffee lemonades. Explore Banoffee Oat Latte, Arabian Date Iced Latte, Peanut Butter Latte, Blueberry Coffee Lemonade, and Espresso Coco Brew, all designed to cater to health-conscious tastes without compromising on flavour.

Time: 8 am onwards

Bohoba, Mumbai- Kids New Launch

Bohoba announces a menu just for kids! The new kids menu is a culinary journey designed especially for children aged 8 and under through an array of delightful flavours and wholesome dishes. Corn & Cheese Balls, Chicken Popcorn, Spinach & Corn Fritters, and classic Bohoba's fries are timeless favourites among kids.

Thai Naam, Juhu

Thai Naam introduced the curated Bento Box, which is simply a work of art and offers a symphony of flavours and textures that will transport you to Thailand. For vegetarians, the Veg Bento Box contains Thord man khao pad, Phad phak, Bamee je, Khao Phad je, and Gaeng kiew warn je.

While, the Chicken Bento Box caters to non-vegetarians, it contains Kai haw baitoey, Kai med ma muang, Bamee kai noodles, Khao Phad kai, and Gaeng kiew warn kai. For seafood enthusiasts, the Seafood Bento Box contains oceanic delights like Pan-grilled white prawns, Bamee noodles with fish, Thai Curry with fish, Grilled fish with tangy sauce, and Thai-style fried rice with prawns.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm

Demy Café & Bar

kartik

Demy Café & Bar's latest Brunch Menu explores a variety of Indian, Asian, and European dishes, complete with a meticulously matched beverage. You can try California Love Salad, Avocado Toast, Demy Bruschetta Board, Thai Sweet Chilli Tofu, Shrommami Sliders, Delhi-style Paneer Tikka, Butter Chicken Naan Bombs, Asian Wok Box, Gnocchi With Basil Pesto, Rigatoni Red Pesto, Paneer Tikka Biryani and Chicken Tikka Biryani. Conclude this brunch experience with desserts, like the Nutella San Sebastian Cheesecake and the vegan Ganache Cake.

