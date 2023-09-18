7 Worth-Visiting Food Places In Lalbaug When You Visit Mumbai For Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan During Ganpati Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Ladu Samrat at Lalbaug serves authentic Maharashtrian cuisine and sweets. They are serving specialised modaks during the Ganpati Festival. Besides, you can enjoy Batata Vada, Kothimbir Vadi, Piyush and other snack items here
The Gourmet Kitchen & Studio: During Ganeshotsav, they have customised their menu and are serving pot dishes which include chole samosas, masala dosa waffles and so on. The restaurant also serves desserts like Baked Shreekhand and Gulab Jamun Cheesecake. It is located in Raey Road
Shobhaa Only Veg serves Chinese, Continental, Mexican and North Indian food at a budget-friendly rate. It is located in Parel
Just Pizzeria is a small street-side stall in Lalbaug that serves delicious pizzas and burgers at amazingly affordable rates
Majghar is a Maharashtrian restaurant that serves homely Konkan food besides during Ganeshotsav, they are serving special wholesome thalis
New Anand Bhuvan at Chinchpokli serves scrumptious vada pav, misal pav and vada usal
Sanjay Farsan Mart in Chinchpokli is famous for its snacks like jalebi, khaman, dhokla, patra etc
