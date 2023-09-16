From Lalbaghcha Raja To Maladcha Vighnaharta; Here Is The First Look Of Mumbai's Iconic Ganesha From Famous Pandals For 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
Ganeshotsav is the major festival in Mumbai which is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm. Here are 16 Iconic Ganesha From Famous Mumbai Pandals For 2023. 1) Ladi Bazar's Lambodar 2023
People bring Ganpati idols at home and huge pandals set up to place majestic Ganesha idols where it is worshipped for 10 days. 2) Mahaganpati of Fort 2023
3) Lalbagcha Raja 2023: Lalbagcha Raja is the most iconic and famous Ganesha which attracts a large number of people from the city and other parts of the country
On Anant Chaturdashi, the Ganesha idols are immersed in water bodies; known as 'Ganesha Visarjan'. 4) Tulsiwadi Cha Maharaja 2023 (Tulsiwadi, Tardeo)
During these 10 days, devotees perform aarti, wear new clothes and visit Ganesha pandals. 5) Colabacha Ladka 2023
Lord Ganesha's favourite modak is the most preferred prasad which is offered to him and distributed among devotees. 6) Dongricha Raja 2023
7) Sukhkarta of Kumbarwadi 2023. Ganesha is also, known as 'Sukhkarta' meaning bestower of happiness
People also, sing Ganesh bhajans during these days. 8) Hukmil Lanacha Raja 2023 (Hukmil Ln, Adarsh Nagar, Worli)
9) Vignagarta of Tardeo 2023. Lord Ganesha is also, known as Vignaharta which means remover of obstacles
When Ganpati Bappa is welcomed in pandals and homes on Ganesh Chaturthi (first day of Ganpati Festival); 'Ganpati Bappa Mourya' is chanted with full vigour and energy. 10) Khetwadicha Bappa 2023 (Khetwadi, Girgaon)
11) Dharavicha Gajwakra 2023: Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums welcomes Gajwakra; is a name of Lord Ganesha which means one who has mouth like an elephant
Lord Ganesha is considered Lord of Knowledge and Wisdom. 12) Curryroadcha Raja 2023
In Maharashtra, Ganpati Bappa is welcomed with Dhol Tasha in a procession and while the Lord departs on the 10th day. 13) Cuffeparadecha Maharaja 2023
14) Mumbaicha Varsiddhivinayak 2023: Here the Lord Ganesha is with his wives, Riddhi & Siddhi
Apart from Mumbai, you can also, visit Pune, Ganpatipule, Goa, Hyderabad, Hubballi and Kanipakam and other cities in the state of Maharashtra. 15) Maladcha Vighnaharta 2023 (Natraj Market)
In Gujarat too, the Ganpati Festival is celebrated in almost all societies and huge pandals are set up. 16) Marine Drivecha Samrat 2023
