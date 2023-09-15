Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Cities To Visit During Ganpati Festival For Out-Of-The-World Experience

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Hyderabad: Khairtabad Bada Ganesh is one of the oldest pandals in the city. Other Ganpati pandals that you shouldn't miss include pandals from areas like Begum Bazar, Dhoolpet area, Balapur Ganesh pandal, Gowlipura area and Osmangunj
Ganpatipule: It is located in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. The 400-year-old Swayambhu Ganpati Temple on the Ganpatipule beach is where the 10-day celebration of Ganesh festival is held when villager’s and pilgrims join actively in a procession honouring Ganpati
Pune: Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati is located at Budhwar Peth and the Ganpati festival here was started by Lokmanya Tilak in 1893. Kasba Ganpati, Guruji Talim, Tulsi Baug Ganpati and the Kesariwada Ganpat are other famous Ganpati attractions. The popular Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati exhibits replica of Indian monuments and temples. Celebrations in Pune city is done in a traditional way
Goa: You must visit beautiful Ganesh installations in Marcel, Cumbarjua, Margao and Mapusa in Goa. Hanuman Temple at Altinho, Police Station Headquarters & Boca de Vaca features the most artistic installations of Lord Ganesh in Panjim
Pic credit: JoeGoaUk - GOA
Mumbai: It is one of the most preferred city to visit especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. Here, most of the houses welcome Ganpati bappa at their homes and pandals. Among these, the most loved one is Lalbaugcha Raja apart from many others. Siddivinayak Temple is an all time famous Ganesha temple
Kanipakam: It is located in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple (Kanipakam Temple) has a Vinayaka idol which is believed to grow in size. Brahmotsavam is an annual festival celebrated with full enthusiasm for 21 days from Ganesh Chaturthi where Utsava Murthi is beautifully decorated and taken out in procession on all the days on different vahanams
Pic credit: mytempletrips
Hubbali in Karnataka: Goddess Parvati/ Gauri, mother of Lord Ganesha is also worshipped here. Idgah Maidan is famous for the spectacular Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
