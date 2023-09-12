8 Must-Visit Ashtavinayak Temples In Maharashtra

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
1. Shri Mayureshwar Temple: It is located in Morgaon village in Pune. Lord Ganesha is called Mayureshwar as this is one of the forms of Ashtavinayak with peacock as its vahan. Ganesha here can be seen with his wives Riddhi and Siddhi
2. Siddhivinayak Temple (Siddhatek): It is situated in the Ahmednagar district and the uniqueness of Siddhivinayak (form of Ashtavinayak) is that it is right trunked Ganesha
3. Shri Ballaleshwar Ganpati Temple: It is located in the Pali village of Raigad in Maharashtra. Ganesha here is known as Ballaleshwar means the Lord of Ballal; Lord Ganesha's devotee
4. Varad Vinayak Temple: It is located in Mahad town in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Varada Vinayaka is the form of Lord Ganesha which faces East direction with his trunk positioned to the left
5. Chintamani Temple: It is situated in Theur, Pune. 'Chinta' means worries; so Chintamani means the one who helps to get rid of all the worries
6. Girijatmaj Ganpati Temple: It is located in Junnar in Pune. Girijatmaj means the son of Mata Parvati. Lord Ganesha's Idol here faces north while his trunk is positioned to the left
7. Vighneshwar Temple: The form of 'Ganesha' worshipped here is called Vigneshwara- 'Lord of remover of obstacles'. It is located at Ozar in Pune
8. Mahaganpati Temple: It is located in Ranjangaon in Pune. Managanpati here is seated on a lotus with Riddhi and Siddhi on either side of him. He has a broad forehead and his trunk is turned to the left
