Mumbaikars Heave A Sigh Of Relief As 63% Of City Roads Freed Of Metro Line-3 Barricades

Mumbai Residents Heave A Sigh Of Relief As 63% Of City Roads Freed Of Metro Barricades | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the construction work of the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 is nearing completion, MMRCL's work of restoring roads and clearing barricades put up owing to the construction is underway in full swing. Residents heave a sigh of relief as they are expecting a solution to the grievances that they have lived with for over 5 years to facilitate smooth progress of the construction work. From traffic woes, to drop in sales of the shop owners along the route, that time is not far when all these construction related inconveniences are eradicated. Over 60 per cent of the roads have already been cleared by the MMRCL.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, "almost 63 percent of the roads across all the seven packages on the 33.5-km-long underground metro line had already been restored. Of the total 28,885 metres of road barricaded on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 line, MMRCL has restored 18,123 metres."

After the work of the removal of barricades is completes, trees will be planted in the open spaces atop the Metro 3 stations. Part of this initiative has already kickstarted with tree already planted at Churchgate station.

Details of the project

The project cost goes up to closely Rs 37,000 Cr and is a major boost to the connectivity in Mumbai and expected to have Phase 1 operational between Aarey and BKC by the end of July or mid-August. Phase II & Phase III, covering BKC to Cuffe Parade, are expected to be operational by October.

Phase one consists of eight stations from Seepz to BKC, while phase two will include six stations from Dharavi to Worli. Phase three of the route will have 11 stations between Worli & Cuffe Parade.

Oscillation trials that are being carried out by MMRCL at the moment are being monitored by the Research, Design, and Standards Organization (RDSO) of the Indian Railways.