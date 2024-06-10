Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Final Stage Of Testing Underway; Phase 1 To Be Operational By July Or Mid-August |

Mumbai: In a major relief for Mumbaikars, Mumbai’s Metro Line 3 is nearing its final testing phase, a crucial step towards its much-anticipated launch. The Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO) will begin trials next week, a vital process required before receiving approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The report, citing sources further state that Metro 3 is likely to open to the public around the end of July or mid-August.

A senior official told the Hindustan Times that the RDSO team initiated the inspection process on the Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stretch. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is also securing additional clearances and safety certificates necessary for smooth operations. The first phase will cover the Aarey to BKC route, which will require nine rakes, each consisting of eight cars. Following this, a 9.63-kilometre extension to Acharya Atre Marg in Worli from BKC is nearing completion.

Integrated trial runs for #Metro3 has been commenced. Various systems like rolling stock (coach), signal telecommunications, tracks traction etc., are being validated during the trial runs which is being carried out between #BKC to #Aarey



After completion of trials and… pic.twitter.com/Mqk7lYxW25 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) March 12, 2024

Details On The Project's Progress

MMRC started installing the necessary equipment and instruments to conduct oscillation trials, which will measure the performance of the metro line. These trials, expected to last several days, will generate data crucial for the next steps. Once these trials are completed, the MMRC will apply to the CMRS for an official inspection of the line.

The crossover at Acharya Atre Chowk will facilitate trains reversing towards BKC. The report also stated that there is no need to wait for the completion of the Girgaon and Kalbadevi stations. Previous trials have already tested trains at speeds of 85-90 kmph.

Metro Line 3, spanning 33.5 kilometres, is a vital north-south corridor that will connect six commercial suburbs, 30 office areas, 12 educational institutions, 11 major hospitals, 10 transport hubs and both of Mumbai’s airports. This extensive network will notably enhance connectivity and reduce travel time across the city. The line will require 31 rakes, which will be housed at the Aarey depot. The initial phase will be followed by the second and third phase of services between BKC and Cuffe Parade, which are planned to be launched concurrently.

Details On Phase-Wise Opening

The phased approach adopted by MMRCL involves opening the corridor in three stages: Phase I covering Seepz-BKC, Phase II extending to Worli and the final phase reaching Cuffe Parade.

The project, with a hefty price tag of Rs 37,000 Cr, is poised for Phase 1 operation between Aarey and BKC by the end of July or mid-August. Later, Phase II & Phase III, covering BKC to Cuffe Parade, are expected to be operational by October. Phase one consists of eight stations from Seepz to BKC, while phase two will include six stations from Dharavi to Worli. Phase three of the route will have 11 stations between Worli & Cuffe Parade.

The construction of #Metro3 #Mahalaxmi station has its own set of challenges keeping in mind the location and other factors. Take a look at how we faced and overcame those hurdles.#Metro3Challenges#MahalaxmiMetroStation pic.twitter.com/4LiUJqiaMD — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 8, 2023

As the project advances, the successful completion of these trials and further safety approvals will mark a major milestone in Mumbai’s public transport infrastructure. The Metro Line-3 project promises to ease congestion, provide faster travel options and improve the overall commuting experience for Mumbaikars.