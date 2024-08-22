Thane: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Ramming SUV Into Father's Fortuner In Ambernath, Remanded Until August 23

Thane: In the SUV road rage case stemming from a family dispute in Ambernath, the police arrested 32-year-old Satish Bindeshwar Sharma for ramming into his father’s Fortuner car and seriously injuring seven others.

About The People Injured

The incident took place at Jambhulpada near S5 Park Hotel on Tuesday evening. The injured have been identified as Yogesh Gaikwad, 43, Bindeshwar Sharma, 59, Reeta Devi Sharma, 55, Vikas Sharma, 22, Daksha Sharma, 6 and two bikers – Om Chavan, 23, and Harsh Dietmar, 22.

Police sources said that Gaikwad is in critical condition and admitted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar. Satish has been charged with an attempt to murder and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was produced in court and remanded into police custody until August 23.

About The Case

The accused runs a furniture shop in Badlapur and lives with his wife and son. His father retired from the Navy and was returning to his home in south Mumbai. It is said that Satish Sharma suspected that his cousin Pravin had illicit relations with his wife, which led to a quarrel between them, after which the wife left to live with her in-laws in south Mumbai, the official said.

Satish’s parents came to Badlapur on Tuesday to resolve the domestic dispute and also to take along his six-year-old son with them to Mumbai, the official said. This angered Satish, who then engaged in a heated argument with his father and Vikas, brother of Pravin. The argument then escalated into a scuffle between them, the official said. While the families were at Chikhloli on Kalyan-Badlapur road, an enraged Satish dashed against their vehicle with his car, the official said.