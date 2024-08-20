Badlapur Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera: SUV Driver Rams Into Another Vehicle, Drags Man Beneath Car; Shocking Videos Surface

Road rage video from Thane's Badlapur | X

Badlapur, August 20: A disturbing road rage incident took place in Thane's Badlapur on Tuesday and videos of the horrific incident went viral on social media platfrom X. The video captured a Tata SUV ramming his vehicle into another SUV deliberately and knocking down at least 3-4 people.

The SUV driver is also seen running over his vehicle over a person lying on the road. The video also shows the SUV driver taking a u-turn and ramming into the white vehicle again. It is claimed that the horrific road rage incident took place somewhere between Badlapur and Ambernath.

Shocking Video

The shocking video showed that the SUV, after it knocked down the people in another SUV, took a U-turn and came back to run over the people again.

It mercilessly ran over a man who came under the vehicle, showed the video.

The man driving the SUV also got out of the vehicle after purposely hitting another vehicle for the second time. He was also thrashed by people, the video showed.

Details On Injuries Awaited

Though the video went viral on social media, details on the nature of injuries suffered by those run over and knocked down by the car and casualties if any are awaited.

Police Responds To Video

The Thane City Police responded after a user tagged the police in the video and claimed that the SUV driver intentionally dragged a man and crashed the vehicle into another car which was also occupied by children.

"Thank you for contacting Thane City Police. Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector, Ambernath Police Station for necessary action," the police handle responded.

The viral video comes on the day when Badlapur witnessed massive protests at Badlapur Railway Station by parents and people agitating against the alleged sexual assault of two girls studying at the kindergarten section of a school in Badlapur.