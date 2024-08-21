 Thane Horror: Angry Woman Attacks Boyfriend’s Private Parts With Knife For Refusal To Marriage In Bhiwandi
The incident occurred in Bhiwandi on August 16, an official said. The woman allegedly attacked her 31-year-old boyfriend with a kitchen knife at her house in the Padma Nagar area. She stabbed the man's private parts and injured him after he refused to marry her, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Thane Horror: Angry Woman Attacks Boyfriend’s Private Parts With Knife For Refusal To Marriage In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Thane: A 26-year-old woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a knife and injured his private parts over his refusal to marry her in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

article-image

The victim ran out of the house and made his way to a hospital. He later lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt, or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. No arrest has been made, and the case is under investigation, he added.

