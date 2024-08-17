Chhattisgarh Horror: 55-Year-Old Janjgir-Champa Woman Sexually Assaulted And Brutally Murdered With Wooden Sticks Inserted In Private Parts; Police Investigate | Representative Image

Raipur/Janjgir-Champa: A horrific incident reported from Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh. Police recovered a body of a half-naked 55 years old woman dumped in the bushes about a kilometer away from her house on Friday. Pieces of wooden stick were found inserted in the woman's private parts. It is suspected that the woman was first raped and then brutally murdered. The incident occurred in the Akaltara police station limit area.

As per the information received, the police and forensic team reached the spot, collected the evidence and sent the body for autopsy. The victim woman who was brutally killed was said to be a liquor addict.

As per the locals, the old woman left the house for some work around 8 pm on Thursday evening and did not return for the whole night. As she used to return late, nobody suspected about such a horrific incident, locals informed.

Unfortunately, on the second day, police recovered her half naked body from the bushes near her house. Meanwhile, after the incident police detained a young man as a suspect with whom she was said to be spotted for outing last time.

However, in the case Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla who also visited the crime spot, instructed the police team to investigate the case seriously.