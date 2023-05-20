Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

Representational picture | File

In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday morning, a 28-year-old track maintainer Bhushan Shantaram Modak lost his life after being run over by the speeding Howrah-Mumbai Express train. The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 11:45 am near Kopar station on the 6th line.

"Bhushan Shantaram Modak had been a valued member of the Central Railway team since 2015, dedicating his efforts to ensure the smooth and safe functioning of the railway tracks. Tragically, while carrying out his duties, he was struck by the Howrah-Mumbai Express train, resulting in a fatal outcome," said an official of CR.

Big loss for Central Railway

The incident has left the railway community and Modak's colleagues in deep shock and mourning. Known for his dedication and commitment to his work, Modak was highly regarded among his peers. His untimely demise has created an immense void in the Central Railway family.

Railway authorities swiftly responded to the scene, initiating an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred while Bhushan Shantaram Modak was carrying out track maintenance duties. However, a detailed inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact cause and any potential lapses in safety protocols.

CR to 'review and reinforce safety measures'

Railway officials have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and have assured them of all necessary support during this difficult time. "Additionally, steps will be taken to review and reinforce safety measures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future," said an official.

"The loss of Bhushan Shantaram Modak serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by railway workers who selflessly work to ensure the smooth functioning of the rail network. This incident emphasizes the importance of maintaining and enhancing safety protocols to safeguard the lives of railway employees," said another track maintainer of CR who didn't want to be named.