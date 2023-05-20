 Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

The incident took place at approximately 11:45 am near Kopar station on the 6th line while he was carrying out his duties.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | File

In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday morning, a 28-year-old track maintainer Bhushan Shantaram Modak lost his life after being run over by the speeding Howrah-Mumbai Express train. The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 11:45 am near Kopar station on the 6th line.

"Bhushan Shantaram Modak had been a valued member of the Central Railway team since 2015, dedicating his efforts to ensure the smooth and safe functioning of the railway tracks. Tragically, while carrying out his duties, he was struck by the Howrah-Mumbai Express train, resulting in a fatal outcome," said an official of CR.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Central Railway gives facelift to level crossing near Titwala station
article-image

Big loss for Central Railway

The incident has left the railway community and Modak's colleagues in deep shock and mourning. Known for his dedication and commitment to his work, Modak was highly regarded among his peers. His untimely demise has created an immense void in the Central Railway family.

Railway authorities swiftly responded to the scene, initiating an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred while Bhushan Shantaram Modak was carrying out track maintenance duties. However, a detailed inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact cause and any potential lapses in safety protocols.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR launches breastfeeding, nursing pods at key stations as part of NINFRIS
article-image

CR to 'review and reinforce safety measures'

Railway officials have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and have assured them of all necessary support during this difficult time. "Additionally, steps will be taken to review and reinforce safety measures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future," said an official.

"The loss of Bhushan Shantaram Modak serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by railway workers who selflessly work to ensure the smooth functioning of the rail network. This incident emphasizes the importance of maintaining and enhancing safety protocols to safeguard the lives of railway employees," said another track maintainer of CR who didn't want to be named.

Read Also
Mumbai: WR to operate 14-Hour Block on multiple lines, local and express services to be affected;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops bust Gujarat-based gang who robbed auto drivers by offering spiked beverages, 3...

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops bust Gujarat-based gang who robbed auto drivers by offering spiked beverages, 3...

Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji slammed by homebuyers on Twitter for delays in handing over possession

Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji slammed by homebuyers on Twitter for delays in handing over possession

Mumbai News: Central Railway gives facelift to level crossing near Titwala station

Mumbai News: Central Railway gives facelift to level crossing near Titwala station

Navi Mumbai News: 24-year-old held for stealing cattle, selling in slaughterhouse

Navi Mumbai News: 24-year-old held for stealing cattle, selling in slaughterhouse