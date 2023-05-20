Mumbai News: Central Railway gives facelift to level crossing near Titwala station

Level crossing in Titwala | Kamal Mishra

Central Railways' Mumbai division, in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce delays for both road vehicles and local trains, has made improvements to the level crossings gate number 51 near Titwala station. The upgrades include road widening, enhanced road markings and modified gate structure to accommodate the increased width.

According to CR official, the road width at Gate No 51 has been expanded by 2.5 meters, resulting in a total width of 9.5 meters, compared to the previous 7-meter width. "This increased space allows for smoother passage of vehicles, reducing the likelihood of congestion and minimizing delays" he said.

"To further enhance road safety, new road markings and retro-reflectors have been installed along the widened stretch. These additions provide improved visibility for drivers, especially during low-light conditions, and help guide them through the level crossing area with greater ease and clarity" he added.

Read Also Mumbai news: More than a century old tower clock at CSMT railway station is under repair

Height gauge between road and railway infra modified

The height gauge between the road and railway infrastructure has been modified as well to accommodate the increased road width. The gate boom's length was extended accordingly to ensure adequate coverage and optimal safety for vehicles passing through.

The upgrades were made to streamline road traffic, minimize delays and allow smoother coordination with local train schedules.

Local and Railway authorities collaborated closely

The local authorities and railway authorities collaborated closely to implement these upgrades, keeping in mind the importance of safe and efficient transportation in the Titwala area.

"With these enhancements in place, residents and commuters can look forward to a more convenient and efficient journey through the level crossing at Titwala Station's Gate No. 51. The widened road, improved markings, and modified gate structure collectively contribute to a smoother flow of traffic, reducing delays, and enhancing the overall transportation experience in the area" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.