Mumbai news: More than a century old tower clock at CSMT railway station is under repair |

The tower clock at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) recently reported some issues, following which it is being repaired.

Throwing light on the issue regarding the 135-year-old clock that weighs nearly 70kg, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relation officer of Central Railway (Mumbai division) told the Indian Express that the backside of the machine witnessed some concerns. He said, "We have taken up repair works, which is expected to take at least a week."

Mumbai's iconic station CSMT is a space that sees several Mumbaikars commute every day and also attracts tourists from across the globe. While some miss observing the beauty of the heritage building that depicts British architecture and design, many pause to click photos in its backdrop. Also, the tower clock is one of the things that steals people's attention there, which will currently be non-functional until repaired and fixed again at the position.

The clock dates back to the days of the British era in India and was crafted by them and placed atop the CSMT building in 1888. Since then, there are reportedly no major incidents of the clock facing issues. However, years ago in 2017, it fell down from its place and took nearly a fortnight to be fixed.