Mumbai: CSMT teems with passengers travelling north amid summer vacation rush | File Image

Mumbai: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) on Wednesday, with hundreds of passengers waiting for trains to take them home in north India. On the same day, the CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya train was delayed by over two hours and this added to the commotion, resulting in long queues of passengers.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said there was extra rush as people were going to their native places for summer vacation. The heat added to the woes of the passengers, especially women and children.

Summer vacation crowd

“The crowd is huge and most of the passengers are heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as they are trying to reach their native places for the summer vacation. The rush will continue for the next couple of days,” the official said. When asked about the reason behind the high footfall, a senior GRP official, who was busy in crowd control at the CSMT, summed up that the problem is the huge gap between supply and demand. “The number of travellers is more as compared to the availability of seats. Especially during summer vacation, many people, who hail from UP and Bihar and work in Mumbai, want to travel to their native places,” he added.

An activist said, “Unlike other modes of transport, Indian Railways prove economical and more feasible as they cover almost all of India. Thus, it becomes the most trusted and sought-after public transport for long journeys.” To travel to UP and Bihar, other modes of transport prove costly, hence those belonging to lower-income groups fully depend on trains, said Subhash Gupta, Rail Yatri Parishad President. In the north, the summer season is considered one of the most suitable seasons for weddings. Also, people prefer to spend the vacation with their family, friends and relatives, which adds to the rush, he reasoned.

A senior rail official said, “Apart from running special trains, we are also attaching additional coaches to manage the rush. How many people reach the railway station and board the train on a general ticket cannot be predicted.” Several special trains for northern India are being run by the Central and Western Railways. For the convenience of passengers, the Central Railway has announced more than 350 summer specials and more trains are on the anvil, said the rail spokesperson.