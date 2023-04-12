Frequency of CSMT-Nagpur superfast increased from weekly to bi-weekly

Photo: Representative Image

The railways have increased frequency of CSMT-Nagpur superfast train, which used to operate weekly. The train will now be operated on bi-weekly basis.

01033 bi-weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Saturday and Tuesday at 00.20 hrs from 15.04.2023 to 29.04.2023 and arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

01034 bi-weekly superfast will leave Nagpur every Sunday and Thursday at 13.30 hrs from 16.04.2023 to 27.04.2023 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

There will be no change in timings, composition and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 01034/01033 on special charges will open on 14.04.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.