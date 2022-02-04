After CSMT, Central Railway sets up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Nagpur station - See Pics

Nagpur Division Central Railway has set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Nagpur Station under Innovative Ideas of catering policy. Though it is first of its kind on Nagpur Division, this is second of its kind on Central Railway.

The first one has been set up recently at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Central Railway in the month of October 2021. There are plans to open similar restaurants at a few more locations on Central Railway.

The restaurant has been set up using an unserviceable rail coach which will soon become a landmark eatery house in Nagpur station area. The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located outside Nagpur Station.

The exact look of the coach has been provided to the restaurant coach. While decorating the coach the important places of Nagpur city have been considered. Also, the original colour and design of coach has been maintained.

The restaurant will be fine dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting.

It will offer a variety of cuisines including North, South, continental and will be open 24x7 for passengers and general public as well.

All existing Covid-19 guidelines as mandated by the Government will be followed while operating the restaurant.

The restaurant has been set up using an unserviceable rail coach which will soon become a landmark eatery house in Nagpur station area | FPJ photo

The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located outside Nagpur Station. | FPJ photo

Advertisement

All existing Covid-19 guidelines as mandated by the Government will be followed while operating the restaurant. | FPJ photo

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:52 AM IST