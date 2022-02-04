Mumbai: INS Aditya provides prompt medical aid to critically injured fisherman near Goa - See Pics

e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Mumbai: INS Aditya provides prompt medical aid to critically injured fisherman near Goa

INS Aditya provides prompt medical aid to critically injured fisherman | Salman Ansari

INS Aditya provides prompt medical aid to critically injured fisherman | Salman Ansari

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Aditya provided prompt medical assistance to a critically injured fisherman on Thursday about 75 Nm West of Goa, informed PRO Defence, Mumbai.

"Based on a distress call received from a fishing boat, FV Mahonnathan, INS Aditya provided prompt medical assistance to a critically injured fisherman about 75 nm West of Goa on February 3, 2022," PRO Defence, Mumbai said in a tweet.

It provided first aid to the fisherman in the boat itself prior to getting him on board to arrest bleeding and further treatment.

"Once in stable condition, the fisherman was transferred back to his colleagues with sufficient cooked food provided to the boat's crew," it added.

The fisherman had suffered fractures with crush injuries on the fingers of his right hand.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
