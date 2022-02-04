Thane: Man held for issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates worth for Rs 2,000

A man has been arrested for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to people for Rs 2,000 in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the property cell of the Thane police sent a decoy customer and nabbed the accused Asfaque Iftikar Shaikh from Mumbra, senior inspector Anil Honrao said.

The accused asked the decoy customer to provide his Aadhaar card number, mobile phone number and pay Rs 2,000 to get a certificate without taking the vaccine, he said.

According to the police, several people were obtaining fake certificates without getting vaccinated, and endangering lives.

An offence has been registered against Shaikh and a probe has been launched to trace people who were issued fake certificates, the official added

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:05 AM IST