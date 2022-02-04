Mumbai: EVs to sweep roads and pick up your garbage

The BMC has now adopted e-vehicles as a matter of policy for its official departmental fleet. It is also planning to build a network of 100 EV charging stations across Mumbai.

E-sweeping vehicles are being introduced to mitigate air pollution caused by suspended particulate matter (SPM). BMC chief IS Chahal said, “This would not only reduce manual efforts of sweeping but would also reduce the net carbon emitted due to the fossil fuel burnt in the process. Small capacity e-vehicles (around 600 kg payload) fitted with bins/ compartments (green, blue and yellow) for separate collection, storage and transportation of segregated wet, dry and domestic hazardous waste shall be deployed for house to house collection of garbage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:42 AM IST