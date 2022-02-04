e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai: EVs to sweep roads and pick up your garbage

BMC is also planning to build a network of 100 EV charging stations across Mumbai.
Sherine Raj
Representative Image | Pixabay

The BMC has now adopted e-vehicles as a matter of policy for its official departmental fleet. It is also planning to build a network of 100 EV charging stations across Mumbai.

E-sweeping vehicles are being introduced to mitigate air pollution caused by suspended particulate matter (SPM). BMC chief IS Chahal said, “This would not only reduce manual efforts of sweeping but would also reduce the net carbon emitted due to the fossil fuel burnt in the process. Small capacity e-vehicles (around 600 kg payload) fitted with bins/ compartments (green, blue and yellow) for separate collection, storage and transportation of segregated wet, dry and domestic hazardous waste shall be deployed for house to house collection of garbage.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
