Mumbai: BMC’s civic tech business incubator commences its first batch of incubates in Clean-Tech and Med-Tech innovative start-ups

The BMC’s Civic Tech Business incubator of ‘Society for Mumbai Incubation – Lab to Entrepreneurship Council’ (SMILE) commenced with its first batch of incubates in Clean-Tech and Med-Tech innovative start-ups this year and is ready for the first batch of pilot trials to support civic infrastructure.

This year, too, through its Covid CSR Fund, SMILE Council has supported the BMC to meet the emergency medical requirements. “I am sure in the coming year, SMILE Business Incubator would be a role model for other local bodies,” BMC commissioner I S Chahal said.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:24 AM IST