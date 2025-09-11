Hindus Observe Pitru Paksha To Pay Homage To Ancestors

Hindus are observing Pitru Paksha, a spiritually important fortnight. The full moon time of the Bhadrapada month and the pratipada, or first day of the Krishna Paksha, or dark phase of the Ashwin month, from Amavasya, is called Pitru Paksha. This year, Pitru Paksha started on September 7 and ended on September 21, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, the most significant day of Pitru Paksha.

Pitru Paksha is a period to offer homage to ancestors. It is believed that pitru dosha, or negative karma resulting from wrong deeds done to an ancestor, can be alleviated by rituals during the fortnight.

Those who remember the exact tithi or time of the passing away of the ancestor offer the ritual on the corresponding tithi during the fortnight. Those who do not remember can do it on the last day or Sarva Pitru. Pitru Paksha has its roots in the Mahabharata. Karna, who died in the great war, is believed to have returned to earth to perform rituals he could not do during his lifetime.

Offering of annadhanam, food, is an important spiritual ritual during Pitru Paksha. Cooked food donated to the poor and hungry is considered the highest form of charity. Matunga's Shri Sankara Mattham distributes food on all days of Pitru Paksha. Organisations like ISKCON encourage devotees to donate money to provide dry rations to needy families.