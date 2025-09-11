Major Overhaul Planned At Cooper Hospital, New Facilities Soon, Says BJP Mumbai President & MLA Ameet Satam

Mumbai: Days after a rat bite incident and other issues came to light, a comprehensive overhaul of civic-run Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Juhu has been set in motion. Several reforms and new facilities are expected to be rolled out over the next three months, following a high-level meeting chaired by Mumbai BJP President and Andheri (West) MLA Ameet Satam with senior BMC officials.

“The directions have been issued for immediate repairs to false ceilings and ducts to curb the rat menace. Rat guards will be installed on drainage pipes, and measures for better food waste management will be put in place. A show-cause notice and penalty have already been initiated against the existing housekeeping contractor. Since the contract expires in December, the next tender will include stringent conditions to ensure quality services,” said MLA Ameet Satam.

The meeting was attended by Sharad Ughade, DMC (Health), Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Medical Education, and Dr. Shailesh Mohite, supervising authority for Cooper. Among the new facilities, a dedicated chemotherapy centre is expected to start within three months. A tender to increase beds in the MICU is underway, while the process to procure a new MRI machine has reached the rate analysis stage. Also, Soft skills training will be initiated for all staff, MLA Ameet Satam added.

MLA Ameet Satam further said the security arrangements at the hospital will also undergo an audit and be made more stringent, and action has been initiated against irregularities reported over the past three months.

“Cooper Hospital has now been accorded the status of a major hospital and medical college, which will enable it to receive additional resources. The system will be updated in the next three months. To address staffing gaps, contractual employees whose tenure had expired have been granted an extension until regular recruitment begins. Meanwhile, OPD timings are being increased to streamline patient services,” added MLA Ameet Satam.

