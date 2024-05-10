Navi Mumbai Police Cracks Down On Illegal Activities, Seize Cash, Drugs And Weapons Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

In the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, Navi Mumbai police had been conducting ‘Operation All Out’ since last one and half months to maintain law and order and fair elections in the city. In the process, they have seized Rs 2.09 crore cash from various vehicles which were being transported illegally. Besides, Navi Mumbai police has also cracked down on drug smugglers, those who possess and sell illegal liquor, as well as those who possess and sell illegal weapons. Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and the local police have together conducted various raids, checkings and registered cases in the city.

The polling for the fifth phase will be held on May 20 in Mumbai and Thane. Efforts are being made by the Navi Mumbai Police to maintain law and order during this election period. Special precautions are being taken by the Navi Mumbai Police to ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct implemented by the Election Commission. A total of 12 Mobile Surveillance Teams (FST) and 14 Stationary Surveillance Teams (SST) have been appointed in the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. “Special attention is being paid to those transporting large amounts of cash, narcotics, illegal stock of liquor and transporters of liquor through this squad. This team has seized an amount of Rs 2.09 crore six operations during the period from 16th March to 7th May,” said an officer from Navi Mumbai police.

The team has also conducted 28 raids against contrabands and seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore. The seized contrabands include 2076 grams Cocaine worth Rs 1.88 core, 598.45 grams of MD worth Rs 61.63 lakh and 1856 gram charas worth Rs 55.68 lakh, 56.187 kg of ganja worth Rs 9.50 lakh, 1.24 grams of LSD worth Rs 9.80 lakh. Similarly, 10,605 Gutkha pouches worth Rs 32.26 lakh was seized in nine different raids.

Other 36 cases of possession of illegal arms was done by the team wherein nine fire arms including pistol, revolver and country made pistol, 25 live bullets and 28 sharp weapons including swords and knives, were seized. In action against liquor and its illegal selling, 4220 litre of liquor worth Rs 4.87 lakh, has been seized and 193 offences have been registered.

In separate operation by Zone II police headed by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vivek Pansare, 302 preventive actions were taken as per 107, 109 and 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code. A total of 178 accused on records were checked for their current activities. Other 275 history sheeters were issued with summons and 114 with warrants. A total of 2588 suspicious vehicles were checked of which cases against 1019 was registered for lack of papers. In the combing operation, 11 African nationals staying illegally too, were found by Zone II officials.

Meanwhile, in the jurisdiction of Zone I headed by DCP Pankaj Dahane, 118 accused on records were checked for their current activities. Other 849 history sheeters were issued with summons and 162 with warrants. A total of 2003 suspicious vehicles were checked of which cases against 724 was registered for lack of papers. “The checkings and raids will continue till the election period. It is to make that the election happens in fair way and there is no law and order issue,” a police officer added.