Navi Mumbai: Dummy Student Caught By Police After Biometrics Mistmatch During NEET Exam | (Representational image)

Navi Mumbai: CBD Belapur police has booked a 20 year old second year medical college student from Rajasthan after she was caught during National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, posing as another student. The mismatch of biometrics with the adhaar card of the original student, lead to the expose of the dummy student.

The incident happened on Sunday during the NEET exam which is the entrance exam for medical admission, which was happening at DY Patil College in CBD Belapur. The exam was from 2pm to 5pm and before the exam started the college had done frisking and biometric check of the students during which there was a mismatch reported in one of the student’s biometrics and the adhaar card.

The administrator of the college Dr Debjani Dasgupta was informed by the supervisor about the mismatch and Dasgupta informed them to let the student write the exam and try the biometrics match after the exam. Dasgupta informed the supervisor to keep a watch on the student during the exam. After the exam, the student did the biometrics check once again and there was mismatch found. Dasgupta then informed the police about the incident and the police reached the college.

“When confronted to the student, she cried and confessed that she was a dummy student. She informed that her father had lost job and they needed the money and hence she agreed to be the dummy student. We are investigating further to find the money involved in the deal and if she has done this before. As of now the case is registered against the student who posed as dummy. We would book the original student as well,” a police officer from CBD Belapur police station said. She has been served with a notice as per CrPC.

Read Also Bhopal: CBSE Disaffiliates Sardar Patel Public School For Enrolling Dummy Students

The case has been registered under the sections of IPC and Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982.