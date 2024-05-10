Mega Block On Sunday, 12-05-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Western, Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details | Representational image

Mumbai: Think twice if you have planned to travel by railways this Sunday as maintenance blocks will be undertaken at all three suburban corridors – Western, Central's Main line and Harbour. “To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines between the Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10am to 3pm on May 12,” said a WR official.

During this period, all slow trains will be operated on fast line between the Santacruz and Goregaon stations. They won't halt at the Vile Parle and Ram Mandir stations. Harbour services will be available at these stops.

Similarly, the CR's Mumbai division will undertake a mega block between Matunga and Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.10am to 3.10pm. The fast services departing CSMT from 10.25am to 2.45pm will be diverted on down slow line at Matunga.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on down fast line at Mulund. Likewise, UP fast services departing Thane from 10.50am to 3.08pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund. The trains will run 15 minutes behind schedule in both directions.

At Harbour line, no services will run between the Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10am to 4.10pm. Special trains will be operated on CSMT-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the block. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10am to 6pm on May 12.