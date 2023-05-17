Mumbai news: Western Railway vigilance busts ticket black market racket; 1 nabbed, mastermind absconding |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Western Railway Vigilance department successfully laid a trap in the bustling Sakinaka area of Mumbai, uncovering a ticket black market racket that had been thriving during the high-demand vacation season. The culprits involved in the illegal operation were capitalizing on the scarcity of reserved tickets by providing confirmed tickets for long-distance trains at exorbitant prices.

One arrested with a cache of tickets valued at Rs. 1,04,000

During the operation conducted on May 15, 2023, the Vigilance team apprehended a man named Alim red-handed, possessing a significant cache of tickets valued at Rs. 1,04,000/-. Alim was promptly handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Andheri, and a case has been registered against him under Section 143 of the Railway Act.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the seized tickets were not genuine but counterfeit versions printed on replicas of official railway stationary. The mastermind behind the intricate modus operandi, Afzal, remains at large. To address the situation and bring the culprits to justice, a specialized task force comprising members from the Vigilance department and the RPF has been assembled.

Fake tickets sold by agents to passengers at exorbitant rates

The operation shed light on the deceptive practices employed by the racketeers. Tatkal tickets were generated from remote locations across the country, with the content then relayed to agents in Mumbai. Due to the logistical challenges of delivering genuine tickets within a day, the agents resorted to printing these tickets on office printers, making it virtually impossible for unsuspecting passengers to discern their authenticity. The forged tickets were then sold to passengers at exorbitant rates, exploiting the high demand for reserved tickets during the vacation season.

The Western Railway authorities have expressed their determination to crack down on such illegal activities and ensure the smooth functioning of the ticketing system. Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and only purchase tickets from authorized sources. The railway officials have urged the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in ticket fraud to the authorities.

As the investigation unfolds, the Western Railway Vigilance department, in collaboration with the RPF, is committed to unravelling the entire network behind this illicit operation, bringing all those involved to justice and taking necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.