Mumbai news: Woman sits with her feet on local train seat; netizens react on picture shared by Twitter user

A photograph depicting a woman commuter resting her feet on a seat inside a local train has triggered widespread outrage after it went viral on social media. The incident, which took place on May 15th, has ignited a spirited debate about public etiquette and the urgent need for stricter regulations within Mumbai's suburban rail network.

Woman replied defiantly when asked about her behaviour

The photograph, captured by a fellow passenger aboard a second-class compartment coach on a Churchgate-bound fast local train, shows the woman with her shoes propped up on the seat opposite her. When confronted by a concerned passenger about her behavior, the woman reportedly responded defiantly, questioning the authority of the fellow commuter and refusing to remove her feet from the seat.

How many have encountered such behaviour?@drmbct @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw time to paint big notices in 3 languages on the seats. pic.twitter.com/xjfQlVZMt4 — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) May 16, 2023

Twitter user @mumbaimatterz shared the viral photograph and proposed the installation of prominent notices in three languages on the seats as a preventive measure against such incidents. The post gained significant attention and triggered diverse responses from other commuters and Twitter users.

Twitter users reacted to the viral photo

While some commuters advocated for a ban on individuals who display such behavior, others called for immediate action by railway authorities to penalize offenders. Frequent commuters expressed the sentiment that stricter regulations are necessary to curb such incidents and ensure a more pleasant travel experience for all passengers.

"Maybe such people should be banned from traveling on rail routes, just like airlines," tweeted one commuter.

"Ban her from local travel, then she will understand," tweeted Vishal Firke.

"Railway authorities should start penalizing such people and post their pictures on social media to make them aware," suggested Sunnil Nair.

Responding to the public outcry, the division railway manager of Western Railways Mumbai Central Division has directed the senior divisional engineer of Mumbai Central carshed to address the issue and implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Critics argue that incidents like these are all too common and require firm action. They believe that public shaming through social media and potential penalties from railway authorities can act as effective deterrents against such behavior.

Many users claimed that such behaviour is too common in local trains

However, some Twitter users pointed out that discourteous behavior occurs daily, and while some offenders respond to reprimands, others remain uncooperative. This highlights the need for a collective effort to foster a more considerate and respectful culture among commuters.

As the debate rages on, many emphasize that incidents like these reflect a broader issue of social etiquette and the importance of greater awareness and education regarding public behaviour. It remains to be seen whether the public outcry will lead to concrete changes in regulations and the enforcement of etiquette within Mumbai's suburban rail network .