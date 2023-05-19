Mumbai: WR to operate 14-Hour Block on multiple lines, local and express services to be affected; Check details

Photo: File

The Western Railway has announced a 14-hour block on multiple lines to facilitate re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. The block will begin at midnight and last until 2:00 pm on May 21st, 2023. This will impact suburban and Mail/Express train services on the Western Railway network.

During the block period, both UP and down slow lines, as well as UP and down Harbour lines, will be affected. Slow services on the up and down Local lines will be diverted to the up and down Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon, resulting in no platform stop at Ram Mandir road station.

Harbour line services departing from CSMT will only run up to Bandra during the block period. Some Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be terminated and reversed from Andheri.

As a result of this block, several train services will be affected on May 21st. These include the CSMT-Goregaon local departing from CSMT at 1:52 pm, the Panvel-Goregaon local departing from Panvel at 10:37 am, the Goregaon-CSMT local departing from Goregaon at 12:53 pm, and the Goregaon-Panvel local departing from Goregaon at 12:14 pm, which will be cancelled.

The Churchgate-Borivali local departing from Churchgate at 12:16 pm and 2:50 pm will only run up to Virar, while the Borivali-Churchgate local departing from Borivali at 1:14 pm and 3:40 pm will be cancelled. Instead, two extra fast local trains will be operated from Virar to Churchgate at 1:45 pm and 4:15 pm.

According to a senior railway officer, suburban services on the Harbour Line between Bandra and Goregaon will not be available during the block period. Down Harbour line services from Bandra to Goregaon from 11:55 pm on May 20th until 1:55 pm on May 21st, and up Harbour line services from Goregaon to Bandra from 11:33 pm on May 20th until 2:05 pm on May 21st will be cancelled.