WATCH: Mumbai airport customs seize 4.2 kg gold dust worth over ₹ 2 crores

Mumbai airport customs on Thursday seized over 4.2 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.28 crores from an Indian national, an official said.

As per the official, the gold dust was recovered from an Indian national arriving from Muscat.

"Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg gold dust valued at Rs 2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. Gold dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger," the official said.

Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg Gold dust valued at Rs.2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. GoId dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger



The video of the gold being seized by the Mumbai airport customs also surfaced on social media. More details are awaited in the case.

55 attempts of smuggling foiled by airports customs in April

Earlier, officials informed that Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes in the month of April.

The cigarettes seized by the customs were valued at Rs 41 Lakhs.

"During the month of April 2023, Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes valued at Rs 41 Lakhs," read the tweet from Mumbai Customs.

