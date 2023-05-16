Mumbai: CR launches breastfeeding, nursing pods at key stations as part of NINFRIS

The Central Railway has taken a significant step towards supporting breastfeeding mothers by launching a project to install nursing pods at key stations across the Mumbai division.

As part of the 'New and Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' (NINFRIS), the initiative aims to create safe, hygienic, and private spaces for women to breastfeed their babies while traveling.

Three pods already installed

Sumant Deualkar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed the development, stating that out of the 13 planned breastfeeding pods, three each have already been installed at CSMT, Panvel and Kalyan but don't have electric connection. Work under process at LTT likely to complete in a couple of days," said Sumant Deualkar, Chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"The installation process for the remaining ten breastfeeding pods is underway and will be completed soon," he added.

Pods free of cost for passengers

"The breastfeeding pods are provided free of cost to all passengers, offering a comfortable and private environment for mothers to breastfeed their infants during their journey. Additionally, the pods are equipped with diaper changing stations that are accessible to all users without any charges," he said.

Central Railway's introduction of breastfeeding pods aims to support the needs of nursing mothers and enhance the overall travel experience for families. By offering dedicated spaces for breastfeeding, the railway demonstrates its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for passengers, particularly those with young children.

The initiative is part of Central Railway's ongoing efforts to prioritize passenger comfort and convenience. Recognizing the significance of providing women with a safe and hygienic environment to care for their babies while traveling, the railway strives to ensure a positive experience for all passengers.

"The contract for the installation and operation of the breastfeeding pods has been awarded for an initial period of one year, with the potential for extension. Central Railway hopes that the introduction of these nursing pods will inspire other railways and transportation authorities to implement similar initiatives, benefiting breastfeeding mothers across the country," said an official of CR.

Passengers have warmly welcomed this move, recognizing it as a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive travel environment for women. A frequent female commuter of Central Railway expressed her approval, stating, "The installation of breastfeeding pods at Central Railway stations is expected to enhance the overall travel experience for mothers and their infants, further encouraging them to avail railway services without any concerns about breastfeeding during their journey."