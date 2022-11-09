Maharashtra Supriya Sule 'slur': Sena-UBT, NCP demand sacking of 3 'abusive' ministers | Twitter

Mumbai: A women's delegation of Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the removal of 3 ministers in the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The delegation, comprising senior women from the Shiv Sena-UBT and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) like Dr Manisha Kayande, Vidya Chavan, Snehal Ambekar, Nirmal Samant-Prabhavalkar and others, submitted a memorandum demanding dismissal of Minister Abdul Sattar who used derogatory language against NCP MP Supriya Sule, and two other ministers Ravindra Chavan and Gulabrao Patil.

Kayande: 'This government is illegal and their Ministers are using foul language'

"We informed the Governor that this (Shinde-Fadnavis) government is illegal and their Ministers are using foul language against opposition women political leaders in the state, hence they should be immediately dismissed from the Cabinet," said Kayande.

She pointed out that it was wrong to use the crass words against Sule who has received the Parliament Ratna Award eight times in her Lok Sabha tenure.

"If the government has any morality left, then it should remove these three ministers in 24 hours failing which the women will intensify the agitation," said Chavan.

'Sattar should have resigned by now': Kayande

Women across Maharashtra are angry and offended by the derogatory language used by the three ministers, and though the CM and Dy CM claim they understand, these ministers are now beyond understanding, they said.

"We were expecting that Sattar should have resigned by now, but that has not happened. Now we hope the Governor will take action to expel these ministers from the cabinet," Kayande told media persons.

The women also hit at the Shinde-Fadnavis government for not giving a cabinet berth to any woman, and if the ministers continue to insult women in this manner then they deserve to be sacked.