Dy CM Fadnavis calls Sattar's remark wrong, asks ruling & opposition parties to follow code of conduct in politics

Mr Fadnavis also reprimanded Mr Sattar for hurling abuses at Ms Sule.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File pic
Mumbai: Amid protest against agriculture minister Mr Abdul Sattar’s derogatory remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule, Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday commented he would not support what the minister said, adding that no one should use derogatory language against women.

Mr Fadnavis also reprimanded Mr Sattar for hurling abuses at Ms Sule. ‘’It is very wrong. I will not support what Abdul Sattar said. Nobody should use derogatory language against women. I will oppose such remarks. The code of conduct should be followed in politics,’’ he opined.

'Follow code of conduct,' says Fadnavis

‘’Whatever Sattar spoke was wrong. But it is also wrong to speak ‘’khoke’’ (boxes of money). This level of politics is very low. It should not happen in Maharashtra,’’ said Mr Fadnavis. 

DCM reiterated that members from both ruling and opposition should strictly follow code of conduct.

