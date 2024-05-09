Mumbai: Election Commission's Flying Squad Seizes ₹4.85 Crore In Powai

Representative Image

As the election date in Mumbai approaches, the Election Commission's flying squad continues its ongoing efforts to seize money. On Wednesday, during a checkpoint, the Powai Police intercepted a yellow van and seized Rs 4.85 crore.

Powai Police Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonavane stated that the vehicle we stopped had employees who claimed to be carrying money for the bank, but they couldn't specify the exact amount. Another issue was that the van was traveling on a different route from the bank's designated route.

The van was stopped near Powai Garden, and upon inspection, it was found to contain Rs 4.83 crore.After that, the entire case has been handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation. The Income Tax Department is scrutinizing the entire case.On Tuesday, a joint team of election officials and Kandivali police seized 12 lakhs in cash from a person in Kandivali West.

The seizure was made as per Election Commission guidelines, which mandate that cash exceeding 50,000 rupees must be accompanied by documentation. The individual, identified as 27-year-old stockbroker Khimka residing in Kandivali's Lokhandwala Complex, will need to provide clarification regarding the cash seized. The income tax department has been notified about the incident.