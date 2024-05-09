Maharashtra: Lookout Circular Against Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Dola Salim After Drugs Worth Thousands Of Crores Seized In Sangli

The Mumbai police have intensified their efforts to crack down on associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have intensified their efforts to crack down on associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Dola Salim, a close aide of Dawood, following the discovery of drugs worth crores of rupees in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

According to sources, Dola Salim, operating from Dubai, manages Dawood's drug operations and frequently travels between Dubai and Turkey to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies. Despite engaging in real estate activities as a cover, Salim's primary business is drug trafficking.

Described as a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim's network, Dola Salim is implicated in drug trafficking activities across India, leading to the issuance of red corner notices against him by international agencies.

Last month, the Mumbai Crime Branch raided a drug manufacturing facility in Sangli, seizing 122.5 kilograms of MD drugs valued at approximately 245 crore rupees in the international market. The six-month investigation leading up to this raid involved meticulous efforts by the Mumbai police to connect the dots and gather evidence. The subsequent raid resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals connected to the drug syndicate.

The crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim's associates signals a significant step in the Mumbai police's ongoing efforts to dismantle organized crime networks operating within the region. With the issuance of a lookout circular against Dola Salim and the recent arrests made in connection with the Sangli drug bust, law enforcement agencies are tightening their grip on the illicit drug trade facilitated by underworld elements.