Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Remain Shut For Six Hours On May 9; Check Details Here

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | File Photo

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai will be completely shut down for six hours on Thursday. Both the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain closed from 11 am to 5pm for monsoon contingency plans of repairs and maintenance. The airport maintenance and repair work of runways will not impact any flight movements.

“The scheduled temporary closure of the runway is a yearly practice and a contingency plan helps maintain operational continuity and safety of the passengers,” confirmed CSMIA operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson.

Pre-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

The runways will remain non-operational for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works with regular airport operations to resume after 5 pm.

“Pre monsoon repair and maintenance of the cross runway is focused on ensuring passenger safety, as landing and take-offs during monsoon can face obstacles due to waterlogging and other such issues,” added MIAL spokesperson.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) alert to all the stakeholders about the temporary closure of airport operations for runway maintenance work involving specialists inspecting the runway surface for micro-texture and macro texture wear and tear caused by over 900 daily flights landing and taking off operations and strengthen the airside strip. The maintenance of the Mumbai airport monsoon contingency plan is devised to respond and mitigate any possible issues that might arise due to inclement weather and water logging in monsoon. The primary runway 09/27 is 3,448 meters long and 60 meters wide, while the secondary runway 14/32 is 2,871 meters long and 45 meters wide sees 960 flight movements daily.