Mumbai's Airport Sets Record: CSMIA Witnesses 1,032 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) In A Single Day

Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal | Representational Image

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) marked an extraordinary achievement this Diwali, setting a new record in air traffic.

On 11th November 2023, the airport witnessed a historic high of 1,032 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in a single day, breaking its previous record of 1,004 ATMs on 9th December 2018.

The festive Diwali weekend, from 11th to 13th November, saw a surge in travel, with CSMIA managing a total of 516,562 passengers. Of these, 354,541 were domestic travellers, while 162,021 were international passengers.

Notably, the airport handled 2,894 ATMs during this period, including 2,137 domestic and 757 international flights. Popular destinations for this festive rush included Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai domestically, and Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore internationally.

The 11th of November alone accounted for a significant portion of this traffic, with 161,419 travellers passing through CSMIA. This included 107,765 on domestic flights and 53,680 on international routes.

