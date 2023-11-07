Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer Experience |

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, announced a multi-year agreement to transform the airlines communications and collaboration tools to enhance employee productivity and boost user experience, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

SIA and Tata Communications have a successful, long-standing association that has been strengthened over several years. This new transformative initiative delivered on Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform enables SIA users to be connected and collaborative anytime and anywhere globally.

“We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines. As a global CommTech player, we are privileged to be chosen as their partner in progress as they emerge stronger than ever and strive to create new benchmarks in customer experiences.”, said Amitabh Sarkar, Vice President & Head of Asia Pacific and Japan – Enterprise.

Tata Communications has been working with SIA for the last five years and in addition to the above solutions, Tata Communications IZOTM SDWAN also enables SIA with intelligent customer call routing to their global customer service centres, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Additionally, SIA pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms are also powered by Tata Communications MOVE enabling global and always connected experience to the crew. MOVE global intelligent cellular connectivity facilitates a swift and secure exchange of critical flight and passenger data on pilots and crew tablets, leading to expedited flight turn-round and enhanced ontime performance while achieving significant cost savings compared to traditional data roaming solution.

Tata Communications shares

The shares of Tata Communications on Tuesday at 11:03 am IST were at Rs 1,725.70, down by 0.70 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)