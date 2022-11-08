Mumbai: Supriya Sule reacts to Abdul Sattar's alleged comment against her | FPJ

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on Monday stoked a controversy with his alleged objectionable remarks against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, which evoked strong reactions including protests from party workers in various cities.

Meanwhile, the NCP leader has reacted to the alleged comment and noted that commenting against someone in such a way is not in Maharashtra's culture and tradition.

In a series of Marathi tweets, Sule expressed her displeasure and wrote that such statements are not expected from people sitting at the centre of power. She also urged to put aside all such tendencies and save the civilized tradition of Maharashtra.

Apology by Sattar

Facing flak, Sattar told a rally in Sillod in the night that he has apologised for the word used by him.

Sattar, who belongs to 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women.

The Sillod MLA had allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar when reporters asked him about "khoke" (boxes of money) jibe.

Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) often taunt the MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde with the "40 khoke" jibe implying a purported exchange of money when they revolted against Shiv Sena leadership As the controversy raged, Maharashtra minister and spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, Deepak Kesarkar, apologised for Sattar's comments. He said Sattar should also tender an apology and give an explanation.

Yesterday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a protest outside the residence of Sattar in south Mumbai, following which 20 supporters of the party were detained by the Mumbai Police, an official said.

महाराष्ट्राच्या एका मंत्र्याकडून काही अपशब्द वापरले गेले,याची प्रतिक्रिया संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रात उमटली. कारण अशा प्रकारची वक्तव्ये ही महाराष्ट्राची संस्कृती नाही. असं बोलणं-वागणं ही आपली परंपरा नाही. अशा प्रकारची वक्तव्ये सत्तेच्या केंद्रस्थानी बसलेल्या लोकांकडून अपेक्षित नसतात. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 8, 2022