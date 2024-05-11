'Stop Destroying Flamingo Homes': Activist Protest In Navi Mumbai

On World Migratory Bird Day, which is observed on May 11, green groups from across Navi Mumbai came together on Saturday and formed a human chain to protest against the 'deliberate destruction' of flamingo homes – wetlands. The 30-acre DPS flamingo lake is under threat as those with vested interests are blocking tidal water flow to render it dry, alleged the greens. The brazen act violated the Bombay High Court order on the issue, they added.

Advocates Push For Accountability And Lake Restoration

Holding a huge banner proclaiming #SaveDPSflamingoLake, the silent protesters symbolically raised their voice for the avian guests who make the region their home from winter to summer. “Over 10 flamingos died and five others injured as the flamingos landing at the lake got disoriented. Few of the birds went helter-skelter,” said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

It has been over a month since the greens have been raising their voice at various levels. “It is high time that the government fixes the accountability and restores the lake. The main channel on the south side of the lake was buried with the construction of Nerul Jetty,” he added. The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change as well as the Chief Minister responded to NatConnect’s complaint and directed a probe into the blocking of water to the lake. However, there is no action on the ground as yet, Kumar asserted.

Community Voices Concern Over Environmental Negligence

Sandip Sareen from Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society said the violation is a clear-cut case of contempt of court and the organisation is consulting its legal teams. Anjali Agrawal of Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum, who took part in the protest, said that she was hopeful that the water flow to the lake will be restored as officials from the civic body, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and forest department had visited the area to assess the crisis. “However, we are thoroughly disappointed to see that even on World Migratory Bird Day, we do not see flamingos coming over here,” she added.

Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens said, “I sometimes wonder how the CIDCO officials can be so heartless and irresponsible and let these birds die a slow death.” Belapur-based activist Hemant Katkar regretted that the authorities concerned appear to remain unfazed till the people take to streets. “This is a wrong attitude and the officials drawing hefty salaries from the tax-payers’ money must be made accountable for the environmental destruction,” he said.