Navi Mumbai: Stray Flamingo At NRI Seawoods Found In Frail Condition, Rescued & Taken To Manpada Rehab Centre |

Navi Mumbai: A stray flamingo wandering the streets of NRI Seawoods caught the attention of a passer-by on Thursday evening. The bird remaining stationed adjacent to the road divider prompted residents to check for its wellbeing. On closer inspection the fragile looking bird appeared to have additional growth inside its beak.

“The bird is a juvenile but it seemed stranded and made no intention to move away even as I approached to check. As I got closer to check whether it is hurt, I realized that the beak of the bird looked different. There was a callus like growth from within the sides of its beak. Since I was not sure of the reason, I decided to seek for help,” said a resident Ishan Parasnis.

Later, forest department was contacted. The officials stated of not being aware of the kind of injury caused to the bird and therefore sought for assistance from NGO Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA). “The growth appears to be quite old however to ascertain the exact cause, assistance was sought from the NGO to rescue and rehabilitate the bird,” said a forest officer present at the location. A team of volunteers was then dispatched to rescue the bird. Volunteers with the organisation stated of taking the bird to their rehabilitation centre at Manpada.

"The bird will be checked by a veterinary doctor to understand the nature of the growth within its beak. This is the first time that we have encountered such a health issue and it needs to be studied," said a volunteer.