 Navi Mumbai: Human Chain Planned To Protect Wetlands, Flamingos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Human Chain Planned To Protect Wetlands, Flamingos

Navi Mumbai: Human Chain Planned To Protect Wetlands, Flamingos

The theme for this year’s WMD is insects, the natural food for birds and that is what is being denied to them, said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

To address the threats posed to the Nerul Wetlands frequented by migratory birds like the flamingos, environmental groups have planned a silent human chain on May 11. The event will coincide with World Migratory Birds (WMD) Day and will raise awareness of the recurrent deaths of Flamingos getting reported in the city.

The theme for this year’s WMD is insects, the natural food for birds and that is what is being denied to them, said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Government Officials Conduct Joint Inspection Of Nerul Wetlands And Mangroves After...
article-image

Kumar said that there is a deliberate attempt to dry up the wetlands as regularly observed at the DPS Lake, which is resulting to the unexplained death of flamingos.

The foundation had earlier obtained documents that highlighted the role of CIDCO in damaging the biodiversity of the lake. “CIDCO is guilty of blocking the tidal water flow to DPS Flamingo Lake in violation of the Union Ministry of Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) conditions. That there will be no blockage to tidal water flow as one of the conditions based on which the environmental clearance for the passenger water transport terminal at Nerul was obtained,” said Kumar.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Makes Structural Audits Mandatory For Older Buildings, Faces Backlash Over...
article-image

The multiple issues surrounding the conservation of the wetlands have prompted the residents to come together and voice their dissent through the human chain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Human Chain Planned To Protect Wetlands, Flamingos

Navi Mumbai: Human Chain Planned To Protect Wetlands, Flamingos

Mumbai News: Cote D'ivoire National Held By DRI For Concealing 77 Capsules Of Cocaine Worth ₹15...

Mumbai News: Cote D'ivoire National Held By DRI For Concealing 77 Capsules Of Cocaine Worth ₹15...

Mumbai: Auto Driver And Accomplice Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman In Borivali

Mumbai: Auto Driver And Accomplice Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman In Borivali

Laila Khan Murder: Step-Father Convicted For Killing Actress, 5 Others In 14-Year-Old Case

Laila Khan Murder: Step-Father Convicted For Killing Actress, 5 Others In 14-Year-Old Case

Mumbai: Likely Water Cut In Colaba, Koliwada, And Naval Area Due To Emergency Repair Work

Mumbai: Likely Water Cut In Colaba, Koliwada, And Naval Area Due To Emergency Repair Work