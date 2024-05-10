Navi Mumbai: Human Chain Planned To Protect Wetlands, Flamingos

Representative Image |

To address the threats posed to the Nerul Wetlands frequented by migratory birds like the flamingos, environmental groups have planned a silent human chain on May 11. The event will coincide with World Migratory Birds (WMD) Day and will raise awareness of the recurrent deaths of Flamingos getting reported in the city.

The theme for this year’s WMD is insects, the natural food for birds and that is what is being denied to them, said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Kumar said that there is a deliberate attempt to dry up the wetlands as regularly observed at the DPS Lake, which is resulting to the unexplained death of flamingos.

The foundation had earlier obtained documents that highlighted the role of CIDCO in damaging the biodiversity of the lake. “CIDCO is guilty of blocking the tidal water flow to DPS Flamingo Lake in violation of the Union Ministry of Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) conditions. That there will be no blockage to tidal water flow as one of the conditions based on which the environmental clearance for the passenger water transport terminal at Nerul was obtained,” said Kumar.

The multiple issues surrounding the conservation of the wetlands have prompted the residents to come together and voice their dissent through the human chain.