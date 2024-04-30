Navi Mumbai: Government Officials Conduct Joint Inspection Of Nerul Wetlands And Mangroves After Activists Raise Concern

Navi Mumbai: The damage done to the environment of Nerul wetlands and mangroves was once again inspected by a team of government officials on Monday. The joint inspection had representatives from Tehsil office, CIDCO, NMMC, forest, Mangroves and Police department.

Activists Raise Concerns And Demand Action For Protection Of Nerul Wetlands

The inspection was conducted in view of the various complaints raised by activists about the extensive damage caused to the wetland area by encroachers and construction activity. The complaint made by Social activist Sunil Agarwal and Advocate Pradeep Patole sought for removal of blockages done to prevent free flow of inter tidal water to the NeruI Wetland.

Likewise officials were also looking into the complaints raised about no fencing done by the builders undertaking construction work adjacent to the mangrove belt. “The visit was to address the multiple complaints raised on numerous occasion highlighting the damage to the mangroves and wetlands of Nerul. There are miscreants determined to dry up the lake and disturb the flamingos by blocking water to the lake. Likewise during the construction of the 9 PBR project fencing of the boundaries to prevent damage to the mangroves was not adhered,” said Agarwal.

Authorities Take Action Against Environmental Damage In Nerul Wetlands

The other issues raised before the officials was the failure of CIDCO to handover the mangroves belt. Officials were also informed about the fresh cutting of around 15 odd mangroves opposite to TS Chanakaya Wetlands. “There has been instances of chemical mixture poured onto the roots of 125 trees to prevent their growth. Many more such incidents directed to destroy the city’s flora and fauna was discussed and these were investigated by the Tahsildar alongwith the other officials,” said Patole.

During the course of the investigation it was found that the municipal body has removed the solar lights that was affecting the vision of the flamingos likewise the debris dumped on the mangroves of the TS Chanakaya Wetland was observed to be removed. Thane Tahsildar Dinesh Paithankar, towards the end of the inspection instructed Circle officer Suresh Rokade to file a complaint against land holder for destruction of mangroves in these areas.