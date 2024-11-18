 Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

"The Sikh community urges everyone to participate in the voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20 and extend support to the BJP-led Mahayuti," the statement by Sikh Samaj, Maharashtra reads.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Sikh Community Members | Representation File Image

Mumbai: The Sikh community of Maharashtra has officially extended its full support to the BJP-led Mahayuti for the ensuing assembly elections, thereby strengthening the ruling alliance's position. "For the last 2.5 years the government has implemented policies for the welfare and upliftment of Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat, Sikhs, Hindu Punjabis, Lubanas, Sikligars, Sindhis and Banjaras," the Sikh Samaj, Maharashtra said on Monday in its letter extending full support to the Mahayuti.

"The government has taken historic steps for the upliftment of these communities. A sikh member has been appointed to the Minority Commission of the Government of Maharashtra and an 11-member Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy has been established among other initiatives which reflects the clear intent of the Mahayuti government towards welfare of Sikh community," the letter signed by Sant Harman Singh Khalsa says.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For...
article-image

The Sikh community urges everyone to participate in the voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20 and extend support to Mahayuti for a resounding victory in the assembly elections, the statement by Sikh Samaj, Maharashtra reads.

Maha Govt's Outreach To Sikh and Punjabis In State

FPJ Shorts
SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution
SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution
Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation
Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11

Last month, in an outreach to Sikhs and other Punjabi speakers in the state, Maharashtra reconstituted the Punjabi Sahitya Academy that was dissolved by the earlier government. The government also announced the appointment of a Sikh member in the Maharashtra State Minority Commission. The decisions were announced in a Government Resolution passed on October 11.

Read Also
Attention Mumbaikars! Things To Keep In Mind While Casting Your Vote On November 20, 2024
article-image

Monday, November 18 is the last day for campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The voting for the 288 assemblies in the state will be held on Wednesday, November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Popularity Of MVA Leaders At Its Peak, BJP Is Scared,' Says Shiv Sena...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Popularity Of MVA Leaders At Its Peak, BJP Is Scared,' Says Shiv Sena...

Bhiwandi West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Mahesh Chougule Retain Seat, AIMIM's Waris...

Bhiwandi West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Mahesh Chougule Retain Seat, AIMIM's Waris...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veteran NCP-SP Leader Eknath Khadse Announces Retirement From Electoral...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veteran NCP-SP Leader Eknath Khadse Announces Retirement From Electoral...