Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

Mumbai: The Sikh community of Maharashtra has officially extended its full support to the BJP-led Mahayuti for the ensuing assembly elections, thereby strengthening the ruling alliance's position. "For the last 2.5 years the government has implemented policies for the welfare and upliftment of Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat, Sikhs, Hindu Punjabis, Lubanas, Sikligars, Sindhis and Banjaras," the Sikh Samaj, Maharashtra said on Monday in its letter extending full support to the Mahayuti.

"The government has taken historic steps for the upliftment of these communities. A sikh member has been appointed to the Minority Commission of the Government of Maharashtra and an 11-member Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy has been established among other initiatives which reflects the clear intent of the Mahayuti government towards welfare of Sikh community," the letter signed by Sant Harman Singh Khalsa says.

The Sikh community urges everyone to participate in the voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20 and extend support to Mahayuti for a resounding victory in the assembly elections, the statement by Sikh Samaj, Maharashtra reads.

Maha Govt's Outreach To Sikh and Punjabis In State

Last month, in an outreach to Sikhs and other Punjabi speakers in the state, Maharashtra reconstituted the Punjabi Sahitya Academy that was dissolved by the earlier government. The government also announced the appointment of a Sikh member in the Maharashtra State Minority Commission. The decisions were announced in a Government Resolution passed on October 11.

Monday, November 18 is the last day for campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The voting for the 288 assemblies in the state will be held on Wednesday, November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.