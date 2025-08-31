Thane Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Woman Accused Of Benefiting From ₹1.02 Crore Railway Job Scam | Representative Photo

Thane: The Thane Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a woman accused of benefiting from a Rs 1.02 crore railway job scam.

About The Case

The accused, Aruna Ashok Banka, approached the court seeking protection from arrest in connection with a case registered at Navghar Police Station. According to the prosecution, the accused individuals allegedly defrauded a complainant and a witness of Rs 1.02 crore by promising jobs in Indian Railways. They allegedly provided forged identity cards, fake appointment letters, and fabricated railway seals and stamps to gain the victims’ trust. Of the total amount, Rs 36.30 lakh was paid via bank transfer, and Rs 66.40 lakh was paid in cash.

Investigations revealed that co-accused Ashok Kumar Banka, the applicant's husband, allegedly received a substantial amount from the main accused and later transferred Rs 21.55 lakh to his wife’s account. The prosecution argued that she withdrew the money, making her a beneficiary of the fraud. The prosecution further contended that, despite being issued notices under Sections 94 and 35 of the BNSS, the applicant failed to appear for interrogation and only sent documents through her advocate, which were not accepted.

Her custodial interrogation was sought to trace the funds and uncover the alleged conspiracy. The defense argued that the applicant had no role in the crime and that her husband merely used her account. They claimed she complied by submitting documents and was falsely implicated due to allegations of non-cooperation. After hearing both sides, Additional Sessions Judge D.S. Deshmukh held that the applicant was a beneficiary of the fraud, and her custodial interrogation was essential given the magnitude of the scam.

The court also noted her non-cooperation with the investigation. “Considering that Rs 21.55 lakh was transferred to her account and withdrawn, and given the huge amount involved in the crime, this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail,” the court observed while rejecting the plea.