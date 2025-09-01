Maharashtra: Scammers Create Fake Resort Website To Dupe Prospective Customers, Police Launch Probe | File Pic

Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for unknown scammers who allegedly created a bogus website and email addresses of a resort in order to dupe prospective customers.

About The Case

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Khopoli and works as an office manager in a resort at Raigad. The complainant’s work is to confirm bookings to customers, allot accommodation and look after the billing process. As per the complainant, the resort has an online and walk-in booking facility.

The resort has a website, three official email addresses and three contact numbers for customer bookings, police said. The complainant had recently learnt that someone had created a bogus website and four email addresses which were similar to those of the resort. In July, the complainant learnt through a customer that a scammer had been taking online bookings through the bogus website.

The scammers had also put up three bogus numbers on the internet in order to dupe unsuspecting customers. Having realised that scam, the complainant approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

Case Registered

A case has been registered by the police under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of the BNS and sections 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.