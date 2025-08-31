Maharashtra News: Old Man Loses Balance, Gets Swept Away By Strong River Current In Yavatmal | VIDEO |

Yavatmal: A disturbing video from Yavatmal district has sparked outrage after it showed an elderly man losing his balance near a swollen river and being swept away by the strong current. The clip, which has since gone viral on social media, highlights both the dangers posed by heavy rainfall in the region and the glaring absence of timely intervention.

From the visuals, the elderly man was upright without assistance, attempting to grasp a stick for support as another young man made an effort to approach him. In an effort to grasp a thin branch, the elderly man lost his stability when the stick dropped as the young man attempted to grasp his t-shirt, but the powerful current carried him off.

In the final moments of the video, the man attempts to swim against the current and struggles while onlookers shout "gela, gela" (he is gone, gone) instead of assisting him. The young man also walks away as the older man can clearly be seen struggling and slipping into the river while bystanders observe the situation unfold.

Inhumane Reactions By Netizens

After the video went viral, people have reacted in the most inhumane way some stating "what urgency did he have to go there?" and another comment read, "he has swept away not tell us tomorrow when his dead body is found," "grand masti", while many comments were even laughing emojis while some people can be seen abusing the old man.

As Yavatmal and the wider Vidarbha region continue to face heavy rainfall, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for both civic vigilance and stronger disaster-management protocols.

Shockingly, none of those present attempted to assist or alert rescue authorities, raising serious questions about public response during emergencies. The administration for failing to restrict entry into areas where water flow remains dangerously high, especially amid an active monsoon and repeated flood warnings with stricter barricading, patrolling, and public awareness drives are essential to prevent such tragedies.