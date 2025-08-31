 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Maratha Quota Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation
Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogre, resident of Takalgaon in Maharashtra's Latur district, died at the government-run J J Hospital, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:42 AM IST
 A 32-year-old Maratha quota protester died of a heart attack here on Saturday, police said.

Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogre, resident of Takalgaon in Maharashtra's Latur district, died at the government-run J J Hospital, an official said.

Ghogre had come to Mumbai with a group of 40 men in two tempos to participate in the quota agitation at Azad Maidan, he said.

While roaming in Pydhonie area in the afternoon, he complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

article-image

Since Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange started his hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday, 15 protestors have been referred to J J Hospital for various medical reasons, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

