Attention Mumbaikars! Things To Keep In Mind While Casting Your Vote On November 20, 2024

As Maharashtra gets ready for the forthcoming Assembly Elections, it is crucial for us as residents to exercise our right to vote and choose our preferred candidates with care. Even if you have voted before, you still need to follow the rules and safety measures when going to the polling place and voting. When you go to the voting centre on November 20, remember these things when you vote at your designated election centre.

Things To Check

Check Your Name In Voter's List

First and foremost, you need to check your name in the voter's list, without which you would not be allowed in the voting centre premises and therefore will not be able to cast your vote.

Where to check voter registration status?

Voting is allowed only for individuals listed in the Voter List (also called electoral roll). Confirm your name on the list by either:

Accessing the website https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

If you want to contact the Voter Helpline 1950, please remember to include your STD code before dialling.

Send an SMS to 1950 for EPIC, which stands for Electors Photo Identity Card and is commonly referred to as a voter ID card. If your EPIC number is 12345678, text ECI 12345678 to 1950.

Get the Voter Helpline App on Android and the Voter Helpline App on iOS.

Know Your Candidates

To cast your valuable vote, the most important aspect is to know the candidates electing from your constituency. Voters can visit the Candidate Affidavit Portal, download the Voter Helpline App (Android) and Voter Helpline App (iOS) to see the list of candidates, or simply visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) website to search for constituencies and know your candidates.

What Should You Carry With Yourself?

Following is the list of things you must carry while visiting the voting centre to cast your vote:

EPIC (Voter ID card)

Passport

Driving Licence

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by the bank or post office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

How Is Voting Process Carried Out?

The initial polling official will verify your name on the voter list and confirm your ID proof.



The second polling official will mark your finger with ink, provide you with a slip, and ask for your signature on a register (Form 17A).



You must hand over the slip to the third polling official, display your inked finger, and then make your way to the polling booth.



Electronic devices such as cell phones, cameras, and other gadgets are prohibited in polling booths.

How Do You Cast Your Vote?

EVM stands for Electronic Voting Machine, and VVPAT stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), which is machinery inside the polling ballot that helps you cast your vote.

There are several columns on the ballots that help you to recognise candidates, political parties, the serial number given to the candidates, and their image, along with a blue button on the screen.

Cast your vote by pushing the ballot button next to the candidate's symbol on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); a beep will confirm your selection.



Verify the ticket visible through the clear window of the VVPAT device. The slip displaying the candidate serial number, name, and symbol will be visible for 7 seconds before being placed in the sealed VVPAT box.



If you are not satisfied with any candidate, you have the option to select NOTA, which stands for None of the Above, located as the final button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).



To get more details, visit the Voter Guide at ecisveep.nic.in.

Regulations To Be Followed

Any individual not participating in election duties is prohibited from entering a 100-meter perimeter around any polling station from 6 am to 12 am on the day of the election.

No loitering, joining assemblies, or forming groups will be permitted on highways, streets, lanes, or any public place near polling stations.

There will be distinct lines for males and females outside polling places. Voters will be allowed entry one by one according to their place in line, with oversight from the presiding officer.

Voters are prohibited from bringing or using mobile phones, wireless devices, or other electronic gadgets within a 100-meter radius of polling stations, unless authorised election or police personnel.

The rules also forbid the positioning of election campaign items like posters or banners within a 100-meter radius of polling booths.

Using loudspeakers or megaphones in this area is prohibited to uphold the integrity of the voting process and avoid influencing voters inappropriately.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets are prohibited inside the voting centre; if you bring them, you must surrender them.